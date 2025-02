Videos 3 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based punk duo DVTR have released a video for their new song “Né pour flâner”. The video was shot by JD, DL, Oli Renault, and Miche de Salami. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally. DVTR released their deluxe EP BONJOUR (BIS) in 2024. Check out the video below.