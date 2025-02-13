Middle-Aged Queers: “Glizzies Bangin"

Middle-Aged Queers have released a new song. It is called “Glizzies Bangin" and is off their upcoming album Theatre of Shame which will be out on April 10 via Sell The Heart and Engineer Records.

Middle-Aged Queers will be touring California starting tomorrow and these shows will run into February. The band will also be touring California in April including playing their album release show at the DNA Lounge in San Francisco.

Middle-Aged Queers released their split live album with Raging Nathans in 2024 and their most recent album was 2022’s Shout At The Hetero. Check out the song and dates below.