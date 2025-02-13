Middle-Aged Queers: “Glizzies Bangin"

Middle-Aged Queers
by

Middle-Aged Queers have released a new song. It is called “Glizzies Bangin" and is off their upcoming album Theatre of Shame which will be out on April 10 via Sell The Heart and Engineer Records.

Middle-Aged Queers will be touring California starting tomorrow and these shows will run into February. The band will also be touring California in April including playing their album release show at the DNA Lounge in San Francisco.

Middle-Aged Queers released their split live album with Raging Nathans in 2024 and their most recent album was 2022’s Shout At The Hetero. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
FEB 14924 GILMANBERKELEY, CAWith Slutzville, SheCock, and MugSlug
FEB 15CAFE COLONIALSACRAMENTO, CAWith Slutzville, SheCock, and MugSlug
FEB 21BANG THE DRUMSAN LUIS OBISPO, CAPunk Rock Drag Show
FEB 22TOOTS TAVERNCROCKET, CAWith Bobby Joe Ebola & The Children MacNuggits
APR 10KNUCKLEHEADLOS ANGELES, CAWith The Gay Agenda and Scene Killers
APR 11THE PRINT SHOWSAN DIEGO, CAWith Trap Girl, Scene Killers, and Sexette
APR 13ABOVE DNASAN FRANCISCO, CAWith Bobby Joe Ebola & The Children MacNuggits, Hammerbombs, and Scene Killers