Bonnie Trash have released a lyric video for their new song “Haunt Me (What Have You Become)”. The video was directed, shot, and edited by lead vocalist Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor and features lighting design and visual effects by Evan Gordon. The song is the band’s final single from their upcoming second album Mourning You which will be out on February 28 via Hand Drawn Dracula. Bonnie Trash released their EP My Love Remains The Same in 2024 and released their first album Malocchio in 2022. Check out the video below.