mclusky to release new album, share “way of the exploding dickhead” video

mclusky have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called the world is still here and so are we and will be out on May 9 via Ipecac Recordings. In 2023 mclusky released a four-song EP (their first new songs in 19 years at the time) and two songs from that EP - “unpopular parts of a pig” and “the digger you deep” will be on this album. The band has also released a video for their new song “way of the exploding dickhead” which was directed by Remi Lamont. The band's most recent album was 2004's The Difference Between Me And You Is That I’m Not On Fire . They released a remastered version of that album in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.