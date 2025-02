Tours 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Bad Religion and The Dropkick Murphys have announced co-headlining US tour dates for this summer. The tour will kick off on July 22 in Spokane, Washington and will come to a close on August 17 in Big Flats, New York. The Mainliners will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on February 20. Check out the dates below.