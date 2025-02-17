Bad Religion and The Dropkick Murphys have announced co-headlining US tour dates for this summer. The tour will kick off on July 22 in Spokane, Washington and will come to a close on August 17 in Big Flats, New York. The Mainliners will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on February 20. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Tue., Jul. 22
|Spokane, WA
|BECU Live at Northern Quest
|Wed., Jul. 23
|Bend, OR
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|Thu., Jul. 24
|Tacoma, WA
|Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park
|Sat., Jul. 26
|Reno, NV
|Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
|Tue., Jul. 29
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theater
|Wed., Jul. 30
|Sacramento, CA
|The Backyard
|Fri., Aug. 1
|Pocatello, ID Portneuf
|Health Trust Amphitheatre
|Sat., Aug. 2
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|Mon., Aug. 4
|Kansas City, MO
|Grinders
|Tue., Aug. 5
|Indianapolis, IN
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
|Wed., Aug. 6
|Buffalo, NY
|Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
|Sun., Aug. 10
|Cleveland, OH
|Jacobs Pavilion
|Wed., Aug. 13
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Fri., Aug. 15
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino
|Sat., Aug. 16
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|Sun., Aug. 17
|Big Flats, NY
|Mich Ultra SummerStage