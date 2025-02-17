Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys to tour US

by Tours

Bad Religion and The Dropkick Murphys have announced co-headlining US tour dates for this summer. The tour will kick off on July 22 in Spokane, Washington and will come to a close on August 17 in Big Flats, New York. The Mainliners will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on February 20. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Tue., Jul. 22Spokane, WABECU Live at Northern Quest
Wed., Jul. 23Bend, ORHayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu., Jul. 24Tacoma, WADune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park
Sat., Jul. 26Reno, NVGrand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
Tue., Jul. 29Oakland, CAFox Theater
Wed., Jul. 30Sacramento, CAThe Backyard
Fri., Aug. 1Pocatello, ID PortneufHealth Trust Amphitheatre
Sat., Aug. 2Salt Lake City, UTThe Union
Mon., Aug. 4Kansas City, MOGrinders
Tue., Aug. 5Indianapolis, INEverwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed., Aug. 6Buffalo, NYOuter Harbor Live at Terminal B
Sun., Aug. 10Cleveland, OHJacobs Pavilion
Wed., Aug. 13Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stage
Fri., Aug. 15Atlantic City, NJOvation Hall at Ocean Casino
Sat., Aug. 16Gilford, NHBankNH Pavilion
Sun., Aug. 17Big Flats, NYMich Ultra SummerStage