Michale Graves has string of shows canceled by venue/promotors

Michale Graves, who sang for the Misfits from 1995 to 2000, has had a bunch of shows canceled by venues and promotors. Notably, he has had three shows canceled in Pittsburgh- an initial venue canceled, followed by two replacements venues. Following that, a show set for April 21 in Colorado Springs was canceled, as was a Halloween 2025 show in Las Vegas.

As to the Pittsburgh issue, Graves stated: "And so the show in Pittsburgh, PA has been pulled from the 3rd venue now because of the "attacks" that have come online. I received an email to "stay out of town" How the hell am I supposed to fight this?". As to the Las Vegas show, he stated, "Last week Plaza Live in Las Vegas made me a very generous offer to headline Halloween 2025. I enthusiastically agreed to the deal. Today I was notified they have rescinded the entire offer because of….."politics"."

Graves is currently in the middle of a spring tour and is working on a documentary. As you may recall, Graves played a small concert for proud boys the night before the January 6 insurrection. During the Jan 6 hearing, he was called as a witness. Graves has also stated that he is a "proud wester chauvinist." We'll keep you updated.