Videos 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Jivebomb have released a video for their new song “Estrela”. The video features live footage which was shot by James Carline, Rob Silverstein, and Greyson Pearce. The video was directed and edited by Noah Haycock. The song is off their upcoming debut album Ethereal which will be out on March 28 via Flatspot Records. Jivebomb released their EP Primitive Desires in 2022. Check out the video below.