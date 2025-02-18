Rick Buckler, the drummer for The Jam, has passed away. He passed away at age 69 after a short illness. Earlier this month Rick Buckler cancelled his upcoming spoken word tour due to health problems. Paul Weller released a statement on Instagram which reads,



I'm shocked and saddened by Rick's passing. I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking. To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey! We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends”

In that same Instagram post Bruce Foxton also paid tribute to Rick saying,



I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today. Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs. I'm glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time."

Rick Buckler formed The Jam along with Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton in 1972. The band released six full-length albums before they broke up in 1982 with the last one being The Gift which was released that year. Rick Buckler also played in Time UK, Sharp, and The Gift along with running a studio in Islington where he worked on several albums including Bound for Glory by The Highliners and Tell ‘Em We’re Surfin’ by The Family Cat. Rick Buckler authored several books including 1994’s Our Story which was co-written with Bruce Foxton and That’s Entertainment: My Life in the Jam which was released in 2015. We send our condolences to Rick Buckler’s family, friends, and fans.