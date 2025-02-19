Superheaven have announced that they will be touring the US and Toronto this spring. Glare, Spy, and Prize Horse will be joining them on all dates. The tour will kick off at LDB Fest in Louisville, Kentucky on April 26 and will be brought to a close on May 20 with their show at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn. Superheaven released their two-song single “Long Gone / Numb To What Is Real” in 2024 and their most recent album is 2015’s Ours Is Chrome . Check out the dates below.