Superheaven / Spy / Prize Horse (US and Toronto)

Superheaven
Superheaven have announced that they will be touring the US and Toronto this spring. Glare, Spy, and Prize Horse will be joining them on all dates. The tour will kick off at LDB Fest in Louisville, Kentucky on April 26 and will be brought to a close on May 20 with their show at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn. Superheaven released their two-song single “Long Gone / Numb To What Is Real” in 2024 and their most recent album is 2015’s Ours Is Chrome . Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
04/26Louisville, KYLDB Fest 
04/27St. Louis, MODelmar Hall 
04/29Denver, COSummit Music Hall 
05/01Las Vegas, NVFremont Country Club
 05/02Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco 
05/03Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall 
05/04Pomona, CAThe Glass House
 05/06Mesa, AZThe Nile Theater 
05/08Austin, TXEmo's
 05/09Dallas, TXFerris Wheelers Backyard And BBQ 
05/11Chicago, ILMetro 
05/13Detroit, MIMajestic Theatre 
05/14Toronto, ONThe Opera House 
05/16Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer 
05/17Boston, MARoyale Boston 
05/20Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel