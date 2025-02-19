Superheaven have announced that they will be touring the US and Toronto this spring. Glare, Spy, and Prize Horse will be joining them on all dates. The tour will kick off at LDB Fest in Louisville, Kentucky on April 26 and will be brought to a close on May 20 with their show at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn. Superheaven released their two-song single “Long Gone / Numb To What Is Real” in 2024 and their most recent album is 2015’s Ours Is Chrome . Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|04/26
|Louisville, KY
|LDB Fest
|04/27
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|04/29
|Denver, CO
|Summit Music Hall
|05/01
|Las Vegas, NV
|Fremont Country Club
|05/02
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|05/03
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
|05/04
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House
|05/06
|Mesa, AZ
|The Nile Theater
|05/08
|Austin, TX
|Emo's
|05/09
|Dallas, TX
|Ferris Wheelers Backyard And BBQ
|05/11
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|05/13
|Detroit, MI
|Majestic Theatre
|05/14
|Toronto, ON
|The Opera House
|05/16
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|05/17
|Boston, MA
|Royale Boston
|05/20
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel