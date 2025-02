, Posted by Tours 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Less Than Jake have announced US tour dates for this summer. Fishbone and The Suicide Machines will be joining them on all dates with Bite Me Bambi and Catbite joining them on select dates. The shows will kick off on June 7 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will wrap up on August 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale on February 20. Check out the dates below.