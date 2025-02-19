Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Less Than Jake have announced US tour dates for this summer. Fishbone and The Suicide Machines will be joining them on all dates with Bite Me Bambi and Catbite joining them on select dates. The shows will kick off on June 7 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will wrap up on August 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale on February 20. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Sat, JUN 07
|The Masquerade (Heaven)
|Atlanta, GA
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
|Sun, JUN 08
|House of Blues Orlando
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
|Mon, JUN 09
|Revolution Live
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
|Wed, JUN 11
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
|Fri, JUN 13
|The Fillmore
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
|Sat, JUN 14
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
|Tue, JUN 17
|Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
|Wantagh, NY
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
|Thu, JUN 19
|Citzen's House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
|Fri, JUN 20
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
|Sat, JUN 21
|Buffalo RiverWorks
|Buffalo, NY
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
|Sun, JUN 22
|Roayl Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak, MI
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
|Tue, JUN 24
|Bogart's
|Cincinnati, OH
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
|Wed, JUN 25
|Metro Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
|Thu, JUN 26
|Metro Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
|Fri, JUN 27
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
|Fri, JUL 25
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
|Sun, JUL 27
|Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Codefendants and Catbite
|Tue, JUL 29
|The Observatory - North Park
|San Diego, CA
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
|Wed, JUL 30
|The Observatory - North Park
|San Diego, CA
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
|Fri, AUG 01
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium
|Riverside, CA
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
|Sat, AUG 02
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
|Mon, AUG 04
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
|Tue, AUG 05
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, WA
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
|Thu, AUG 07
|Shrine Social Club
|Boise, ID
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
|Fri, AUG 08
|The Union Event Center
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
|Sat, AUG 09
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
|Mon, AUG 11
|Emo's Austin
|Austin, TX
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
|Tue, AUG 12
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
|Wed, AUG 13
|The Studio at The Factory
|Dallas, TX
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
|Fri, AUG 15
|The Pageant
|St Louis, MO
|w/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
|Sat, AUG 16
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|w/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite