Less Than Jake / Fishbone / Suicide Machines / Catbite / Bite Me Bambi (US)

Less Than Jake
Less Than Jake have announced US tour dates for this summer. Fishbone and The Suicide Machines will be joining them on all dates with Bite Me Bambi and Catbite joining them on select dates. The shows will kick off on June 7 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will wrap up on August 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale on February 20. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Sat, JUN 07The Masquerade (Heaven)Atlanta, GAw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
Sun, JUN 08House of Blues OrlandoLake Buena Vista, FLw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
Mon, JUN 09Revolution LiveFort Lauderdale, FLw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
Wed, JUN 11The RitzRaleigh, NCw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
Fri, JUN 13The FillmorePhiladelphia, PAw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
Sat, JUN 14Stage AEPittsburgh, PAw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
Tue, JUN 17Mulcahy's Pub and Concert HallWantagh, NYw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
Thu, JUN 19Citzen's House of BluesBoston, MAw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
Fri, JUN 20Starland BallroomSayreville, NJw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
Sat, JUN 21Buffalo RiverWorksBuffalo, NYw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
Sun, JUN 22Roayl Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MIw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
Tue, JUN 24Bogart'sCincinnati, OHw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
Wed, JUN 25Metro ChicagoChicago, ILw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Bite Me Bambi
Thu, JUN 26Metro ChicagoChicago, ILw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
Fri, JUN 27House of BluesCleveland, OHw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Bite Me Bambi
Fri, JUL 25The Van BurenPhoenix, AZw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
Sun, JUL 27Brooklyn Bowl Las VegasLas Vegas, NVw/ The Suicide Machines, Codefendants and Catbite
Tue, JUL 29The Observatory - North ParkSan Diego, CAw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
Wed, JUL 30The Observatory - North ParkSan Diego, CAw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
Fri, AUG 01Riverside Municipal AuditoriumRiverside, CAw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
Sat, AUG 02The Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CAw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
Mon, AUG 04Revolution HallPortland, ORw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
Tue, AUG 05Showbox SoDoSeattle, WAw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
Thu, AUG 07Shrine Social ClubBoise, IDw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
Fri, AUG 08The Union Event CenterSalt Lake City, UTw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
Sat, AUG 09Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, COw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
Mon, AUG 11Emo's AustinAustin, TXw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
Tue, AUG 12House of BluesHouston, TXw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite
Wed, AUG 13The Studio at The FactoryDallas, TXw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
Fri, AUG 15The PageantSt Louis, MOw/ Fishbone, The Suicide Machines and Catbite
Sat, AUG 16Brooklyn BowlNashville, TNw/ The Suicide Machines, Fishbone and Catbite