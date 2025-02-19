Green Day looking for “punks, alts, emos, and rockers” to be extras in upcoming comedy film

Last week it was announced that a comedy movie inspired by Green Day’s early years (and produced by Live Nation) was in the works. It is called New Years Rev and is being written and directed by Lee Kirk. Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool are among the producers of the movie along with Tim Perell of Process Media and Stella Bulochnikov. Ryan Croft and Michael Rapino of Live Nation Productions and Jonathan Daniel of Crush Management are executive producers. So far the cast includes Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Keen Ruffalo. And you could join them.

The movie has put out a casting call for “punks, alts, hardcore, emo, goths, and rockers aged 18-30” to be in an outdoor concert scene in the movie. Filming will take place from February 24-27 in Oklahoma City with one day featuring a “rain and mud fight” event for which the extras will get an extra $25 on top of their daily $101.50. Travel and accommodations are not provided. The casting call also says that along with "warming stations and blankets" there will be “live music, skateboarding, and a rowdy good time”. You can see the poster with the details below.