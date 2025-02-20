Superheaven to release first new album in 10 years, share “Cruel Times” video

Superheaven have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be the band’s first in 10 years. The album will be out on April 18 via Blue Grape Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “Cruel Times” which was directed by Britain Weyant. Superheaven will be touring the US and Toronto starting in April and released their album Ours Is Chrome in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.