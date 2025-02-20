Nashville-based Orthodox have released a video for their new song “Commit to Consequence” that features guest vocals from Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid. The song is available digitally via Century Media. Orthodox will be touring North America supporting Comeback Kid on their upcoming Wake the Dead 20th-anniversary tour which starts later this month. Orthodox released their album Learning To Dissolve in 2022. Check out the video below.
Orthodox: "Commit to Consequence" (ft. Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid)
