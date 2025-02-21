Staticlone, the Philly-based hardcore punk band that includes members of Blacklisted, have released a video for their new song “Red Eye”. The song is off their upcoming debut album Better Living Through Static Vision which will be out on March 7 via Relapse Records. Staticlone released their Flexi II EP in 2023. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryCHERYM release video for "Colourblind"
Next StoryEyehategod, Dwarves, Luicidal to tour in Spring
Staticlone: "Red Eye"
Staticlone: "Alone in Philadelphia"
Staticlone to release debut album, share "Honeycomb"
Blacklisted announce remastered single, "Eye For An Eye"
Blacklisted, Trapped Under Ice and more to headline final Rain Fest
Blacklisted: 'When People Grow, People Go'
Blacklisted: "Turn in the Pike"
Blacklisted: "Burnt Palms"
Blacklisted: "Deeper Kind"
George Hirsch (Blacklisted)