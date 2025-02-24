Heart Attack Man have released a video for their new song “Spit”. The video was directed by Michael Herrick. The song is off their upcoming album Joyride The Pale Horse which will be out on April 25. Heart Attack Man released their album Freak of Nature in 2023. Check out the video below.
