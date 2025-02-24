New Integrity album in the works

Here's a little surprise. A new Integrity album is in the works. Alex, who runs the re-launched version of Dark Empire records and also makes noise music, offered a brief update. He stated that he has recorded some noise for a new Integrity album. It appears that the LP is mid-way in production and recording has already commenced. No title or release date has been mentioned, We'll keep you updated. Integrity is about to release a split 12-inch single with Earth Crisis. The last Integrity studio LP was Howling, for the Nightmare Shall Consume in 2017.