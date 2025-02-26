Shaky Knees Festival has announced its lineup for 2025. My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Deftones, Sublime, Lenny Kravitz, Public Enemy, TV On The Radio, Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, DEVO, Wet Leg, IDLES, Spoon, The Beaches, Mannequin Pussy, Fat Dog, Scowl, Die Spitz, Lambrini Girls, Murder By Death, and Weird Al Yankovic are among the bands and artists playing the festival. Shaky Knees Festival will take place September 19-21 in Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
