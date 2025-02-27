Frank Turner announces solo North American tour

Frank Turner will be embarking on a solo North American tour this May. The trick will kick off with two shows - one early and one late - in Garwood, New Jersey on May 3 and will wrap up on May 26 in Las Vegas with his performance at Punk Rock Bowling. He will also be performing at the Sing Us Home festival in Pennsylvania on May 4 and will be performing at Pouzza Fest in Montreal on May 17. Dave Hause and Katacombs will be joining him on select dates. Tickets go on sale on February 28. Frank Turner released his album Undefeated in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVeneuCityDetails
May 03CrossroadsGarwood, NJw/Katacombs - early show
May 03CrossroadsGarwood, NJw/Katacombs - late show
May 04Sing Us HomePhiladelphia, PA
May 04Sing Us Home AfterpartyArdmore, PA
May 06The Canal ClubRichmond, VAw/Dave Hause, Katacombs
May 07The Golden PonyHarrisonburg, VAw/Dave Hause, Katacombs
May 09Mercury Music LoungeCleveland, OHw/Katacombs
May 10El ClubDetroit, MIw/Katacombs
May 11The Blind PigAnn Arbor, MIw/Katacombs
May 13Rum RunnersLondon, ONw/Dave Hause, Katacombs
May 15The BiltmoreOshawa, ONw/Dave Hause, Katacombs
May 16Market HallPeterborough, ONw/Dave Hause, Katacombs
May 17Pouzza FestMontreal, QC
May 19Space BallroomHamden, CTw/Dave Hause, Katacombs
May 20AMHAmityville, NYw/Dave Hause, Katacombs
May 22The Stanley HotelEstes Park, CO
May 23The Stanley HotelEstes Park, CO
May 24The Stanley HotelEstes Park, CO
May 26Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV