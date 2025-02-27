Frank Turner will be embarking on a solo North American tour this May. The trick will kick off with two shows - one early and one late - in Garwood, New Jersey on May 3 and will wrap up on May 26 in Las Vegas with his performance at Punk Rock Bowling. He will also be performing at the Sing Us Home festival in Pennsylvania on May 4 and will be performing at Pouzza Fest in Montreal on May 17. Dave Hause and Katacombs will be joining him on select dates. Tickets go on sale on February 28. Frank Turner released his album Undefeated in 2024. Check out the dates below.