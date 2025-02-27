Frank Turner will be embarking on a solo North American tour this May. The trick will kick off with two shows - one early and one late - in Garwood, New Jersey on May 3 and will wrap up on May 26 in Las Vegas with his performance at Punk Rock Bowling. He will also be performing at the Sing Us Home festival in Pennsylvania on May 4 and will be performing at Pouzza Fest in Montreal on May 17. Dave Hause and Katacombs will be joining him on select dates. Tickets go on sale on February 28. Frank Turner released his album Undefeated in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Veneu
|City
|Details
|May 03
|Crossroads
|Garwood, NJ
|w/Katacombs - early show
|May 03
|Crossroads
|Garwood, NJ
|w/Katacombs - late show
|May 04
|Sing Us Home
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 04
|Sing Us Home Afterparty
|Ardmore, PA
|May 06
|The Canal Club
|Richmond, VA
|w/Dave Hause, Katacombs
|May 07
|The Golden Pony
|Harrisonburg, VA
|w/Dave Hause, Katacombs
|May 09
|Mercury Music Lounge
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Katacombs
|May 10
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|w/Katacombs
|May 11
|The Blind Pig
|Ann Arbor, MI
|w/Katacombs
|May 13
|Rum Runners
|London, ON
|w/Dave Hause, Katacombs
|May 15
|The Biltmore
|Oshawa, ON
|w/Dave Hause, Katacombs
|May 16
|Market Hall
|Peterborough, ON
|w/Dave Hause, Katacombs
|May 17
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC
|May 19
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|w/Dave Hause, Katacombs
|May 20
|AMH
|Amityville, NY
|w/Dave Hause, Katacombs
|May 22
|The Stanley Hotel
|Estes Park, CO
|May 23
|The Stanley Hotel
|Estes Park, CO
|May 24
|The Stanley Hotel
|Estes Park, CO
|May 26
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV