Videos 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Gully Boys have released a video for their new song “Love Me 2”. The video was directed by Johnny Nguyen and stars Justin Pierre of Motion City Soundtrack. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. Gully Boys will be touring the US with Skating Polly starting on March 6. The band released their EP Favorite Son In 2021. Check out the video below.