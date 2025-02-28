Gully Boys have released a video for their new song “Love Me 2”. The video was directed by Johnny Nguyen and stars Justin Pierre of Motion City Soundtrack. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. Gully Boys will be touring the US with Skating Polly starting on March 6. The band released their EP Favorite Son In 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryVideos: Dying Wish: “I Brought You My Soul (Your World Brought Me Despair)”
Next StoryVideos: Vampire Slumber Party: "Holes"
Gully Boys: "Love Me 2"
Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Finch, more to play Is For Lovers traveling festival (US)
Militarie Gun, Koyo, Action/Adventure, Cliffdiver, more to play Four Chord Music Fest 2024
Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Codefendants, more added to Camp Punksylvania 2024
Skating Polly: "Tiger At The Drugstore"
Skating Polly: “I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing”
Gully Boys: "Optimist"
Skating Polly announce new album, release "Hickey King" video
L7, Mannequin Pussy, Pussy Riot, more to play Belltown Bloom
Sad Summer Fest announces lineup and dates (US)