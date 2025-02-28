Real Sickies have released a video for their new song “Should Have Seen It Coming”. The video was filmed and edited by Ty Alexander H and features special effects and visuals by Molly McKeen. The song is off the band’s upcoming album Under A Plastic Bag which will be out on March 14 via Stomp Records. Real Sickies released their EP Danny, It’s Not Your Birthday in 2022 and released their album Love Is For Lovers in 2021. Check out the video below.