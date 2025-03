Episode #692 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Dave and Paula Lombardo of Venamoris stop by to talk about their new album To Cross or To Burn (out today via Ipecac Records), songwriting, Paula’s Wayne Newton history, Dave playing with The Misfits, and so much more!!

Following the interview John and Em hit some news of the day including Catbite’s upcoming new record, the Rock Hall nominations, the return of Fyre Fest and so much more!

Listen to the episode below!