6 hours ago by Em Moore

Kaonashi has released two new songs. They are called “Fairmount Park After Dark” (which features Piantini Toribio of Newcomer) and “Confusion In A Car Crash”. The songs are available digitally via Equal Vision Records. “Fairmount Park After Dark” has an accompanying video which was directed by Vic Antonio. Kaonashi released their EP A Second Chance At Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond in 2024. Check out the video and song below.