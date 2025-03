Videos 5 hours ago by Em Moore

Viagra Boys have released a video for their new song “Uno II”. The video was directed by André Jofré & Sebastian Murphy. The video is off their upcoming album viagr aboys which will be out on April 25 via Shrimptech Enterprises. Viagra Boys will be touring North America, Europe, and UK starting in April and released their album Cave World in 2022. Check out the video below.