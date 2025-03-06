Casper Skulls: “Dying In Eight Verses”

Casper Skulls have released a video for their new song “Dying In Eight Verses”. The video was directed and edited by Bosmo. The song is off their upcoming album Kit-Cat which will be out on April 11 via Next Door Records. Casper Skulls will be touring Ontario and Quebec starting in April. The band’s most recent album was 2021’s Knows No Kindness. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
April 25Sudbury, ONTownehousew/Status/Non-Status 
April 26Toronto, ONThe Garrisonw/Twist and Kurt Marble
 April 27Hamilton, ONVertagogow/Burs 
May 02Ottawa, ONLive on Elgin
May 03Montreal, QCCasa Del Popolo
May 23Sarnia, ONMaud’s
 May 24London, ONPalasadw/Status Non/Status  
May 25Windsor, ONMeteorw/Bitters