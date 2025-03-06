Casper Skulls have released a video for their new song “Dying In Eight Verses”. The video was directed and edited by Bosmo. The song is off their upcoming album Kit-Cat which will be out on April 11 via Next Door Records. Casper Skulls will be touring Ontario and Quebec starting in April. The band’s most recent album was 2021’s Knows No Kindness. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|April 25
|Sudbury, ON
|Townehouse
|w/Status/Non-Status
|April 26
|Toronto, ON
|The Garrison
|w/Twist and Kurt Marble
|April 27
|Hamilton, ON
|Vertagogo
|w/Burs
|May 02
|Ottawa, ON
|Live on Elgin
|May 03
|Montreal, QC
|Casa Del Popolo
|May 23
|Sarnia, ON
|Maud’s
|May 24
|London, ON
|Palasad
|w/Status Non/Status
|May 25
|Windsor, ON
|Meteor
|w/Bitters