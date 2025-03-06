L.A. Witch have released a video for their new song “The Lines”. The video was directed by Sydney Mills. The song is off their upcoming album DOGGOD which will be out on April 4 via Suicide Squeeze Records. L.A. Witch will be touring North America starting in June and released their split with The Coathangers in 2021. Check out the video below.
