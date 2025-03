Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

San Francisco-based punk band Tess and The Details have released a video for their cover of “Maniac” by Michael Sembello which was written for the 1983 movie Flashdance. The video was directed, shot, and edited by Devin Zamora and was filmed at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa, California. The cover is available digitally via Wiretap Records now. Tess and the Details released their album Runaway in 2023. Check out the video below.