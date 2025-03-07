Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Riverboat Gamblers have announced a handful of shows for the Midwestern US. The shows will start on April 23 at Draft City Music Fest in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and wrap up on April 27 at Reggie’s in Chicago, Illinois. The Evictions will be joining them on their Wisconsin and Chicago shows. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 23
|Draft City Music Fest
|Green Bay, WI
|Apr 24
|James Ballentine Uptown VFW
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Fret Rattles, Visual Learner
|Apr 25
|Garibaldi’s
|Milwaukee, WI
|w/The Evictions, Daniel James
|Apr 27
|Reggie’s
|Chicago, IL
|w/The Evictions, Violets