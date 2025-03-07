Riverboat Gamblers announce Midwest shows

Riverboat Gamblers have announced a handful of shows for the Midwestern US. The shows will start on April 23 at Draft City Music Fest in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and wrap up on April 27 at Reggie’s in Chicago, Illinois. The Evictions will be joining them on their Wisconsin and Chicago shows. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 23Draft City Music FestGreen Bay, WI
Apr 24James Ballentine Uptown VFWMinneapolis, MNw/Fret Rattles, Visual Learner
Apr 25Garibaldi’sMilwaukee, WIw/The Evictions, Daniel James
Apr 27Reggie’sChicago, ILw/The Evictions, Violets