A new punk tour has been announced this morning. 'Common Thread' Tour will be happening this October 2025. The tour will start in Germany and tour to England. Hot Water Music, Spanish Love Songs, Comeback Kid, Joyce Manor, Modern Life Is War, Defeater, Strike Anywhere, Tigers Jaw, Dave Hause, The Dirty Nil, A Wilhelm Scream and much more is set to play the tour. For full details on the tour, click here and see below for the full line up. Tickets to these dates will go on sale this Friday.
Hot Water Music, Spanish Love Songs, Comeback Kid and Joyce Manor to headline 'Common Thread' Tour
