Minus The Bear have announced that they will be embarking on a US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album Menos El Oso . The band will be playing the album in full on each date. The tour will begin in Portland, Oregon on October 4 and wrap up on November 29 in Seattle, Washington. This run of shows includes their previously announced performance at Best Friends Forever festival in Los Vegas on October 10. The band has also released a new video for their song “Drilling” which was directed by Bradley Hale. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/04
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|10/06
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades 1
|0/07
|San Francisco, CA
|Regency Ballroom
|10/08
|San Diego, CA
|The Observatory North Park
|10/10
|Las Vegas, NV
|Best Friends Forever Festival
|10/11
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|10/12
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|10/14
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|10/17
|Dallas, TX
|Granada Theater
|10/18
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s Austin
|10/21
|Orlando, FL
|The Beacham
|10/22
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade
|10/24
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|10/25
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|11/05
|Washington, D.C.
|9:30 Club
|11/07
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|11/08
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|11/11
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|11/12
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues
|11/14
|Detroit, MI
|Majestic Theatre
|11/15
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|11/16
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|11/18
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue
|11/21
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre
|11/22
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre
|11/23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|11/28
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|11/29
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox