Minus The Bear announce 'Menos El Oso' 20th anniversary US tour, release new video for “Drilling”

Minus The Bear
Minus The Bear have announced that they will be embarking on a US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album Menos El Oso . The band will be playing the album in full on each date. The tour will begin in Portland, Oregon on October 4 and wrap up on November 29 in Seattle, Washington. This run of shows includes their previously announced performance at Best Friends Forever festival in Los Vegas on October 10. The band has also released a new video for their song “Drilling” which was directed by Bradley Hale. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/04Portland, ORRoseland Theater 
10/06Sacramento, CAAce of Spades 1
0/07San Francisco, CARegency Ballroom
 10/08San Diego, CAThe Observatory North Park 
10/10Las Vegas, NVBest Friends Forever Festival 
10/11Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco 
10/12Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco 
10/14Tempe, AZMarquee Theatre
 10/17Dallas, TXGranada Theater 
10/18Austin, TXEmo’s Austin
 10/21Orlando, FLThe Beacham 
10/22Atlanta, GAMasquerade 
10/24Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore 
10/25Boston, MAHouse of Blues 
11/05Washington, D.C.9:30 Club 
11/07Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel 
11/08New York, NYIrving Plaza 
11/11Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre 
11/12Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues
 11/14Detroit, MIMajestic Theatre
 11/15Chicago, ILMetro 
11/16Chicago, ILMetro 
11/18Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue 
11/21Denver, COOgden Theatre 
11/22Denver, COOgden Theatre
 11/23Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
 11/28Seattle, WAThe Showbox 
11/29Seattle, WAThe Showbox