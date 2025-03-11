Minus The Bear have announced that they will be embarking on a US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album Menos El Oso . The band will be playing the album in full on each date. The tour will begin in Portland, Oregon on October 4 and wrap up on November 29 in Seattle, Washington. This run of shows includes their previously announced performance at Best Friends Forever festival in Los Vegas on October 10. The band has also released a new video for their song “Drilling” which was directed by Bradley Hale. Check out the video and dates below.