Listen to the new track by Middle-Aged Queers!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Oakland-based queer punkers Middle-Aged Queers! The song is called “Pajama Party” and is off their upcoming album Theatre of Shame. Speaking to Punknews about the track, the band said,



"Based on the true events of our drummer Niki's worst year ever, 'Pajama Party' is a love letter to your friends who are going through it. Sometimes, the only thing you as a friend are capable of is inflicting your toxic positivity as a distraction. And sometimes that manifests in showing up to someone's house uninvited with a box of pizza. PunkNews was one of the first websites to cover us during our humble beginnings when we released our first LP, To Fag For Love, back in 2020. Five years later, we're honored to have PunkNews premiere this new song for all of you, especially Flo from Progressive and the Geico Gecko.”

”Pajama Party” will be out everywhere digitally on March 13. Theatre of Shame will be out everywhere on April 11 via Sell the Heart / Engineer Records. You can pre-order a copy here or here. Middle-Aged Queers will be touring around the US this spring. Listen to "Pajama Party" below!