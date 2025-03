, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

the Boreouts have announced a debut 7-inch. The band is composed of Jason Navarro (The Suicide Machines, Hellmouth, Break Anchor) on vocals and guitar, Ko Melina (The Dirtbombs) on bass, and John Bunkley (Gangster Fun) on keyboards. The 7-inch has two tracks: "Scam" and "Tightrope." The release is out now via Rad Girlfriend and you can hear it below.