Check out the new video by Jr. Juggernaut!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Jr. Juggernaut!

The video for "Hangin' On" is a rela media clash. It finds the band cranking out high energy, combustible melodic punk. Meanwhile, that gruff sound is juxtaposed against deep dive vintage film and other surprising clips…

Speaking to Punknews Jr. Juggernaut frontman Mike Williamson said, "I'm a big collector of film prints and I host a film screening series in Los Angeles. The video to 'Hang On', stylistically dives into the earthy, fragile aesthetic of worn film prints and even uses stock footage from my own film collection."

You can check out the band's new album right here and you can check out the new video below, right now!