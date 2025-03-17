Heart Attack Man: “The Gallows”

Heart Attack Man
by

Heart Attack Man has released a lyric video for their new song “The Gallows”. The song is off their upcoming album Joyride The Pale Horse which will be out on April 25 via Evil Doer. Heart Attack Man will be touring North America with support from The Dirty Nil, Carpool, and Dear Seattle starting in June. The band released their album Freak of Nature in 2023. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
6/4Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Café & Music Hall
6/5Buffalo, NYRec Room
6/7Toronto, ONVelvet Underground (without The Dirty Nil)
6/8Albany, NYEmpire Underground
6/10Boston, MABrighton Music Hall
6/11Amityville, NYAmityville Music Hall
6/13Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Meadows
6/14Philadelphia, PAThe Foundry at The Fillmore
6/16Allentown, PAArcher Music Hall
6/17Richmond, VAThe Canal Club
6/19Durham, NCMotorco Music Hall
6/20Greenville, SCThe Radio Room
6/21Orlando, FLThe Social
6/22Miami, FLGramps
6/24Atlanta, GAThe Loft
6/25Nashville, TNEastside Bowl
6/27St. Louis, MODelmar Hall
6/28Indianapolis, INHi-Fi
6/29Lexington, KYManchester Music Hall
7/8Detroit, MIThe Shelter
7/9Milwaukee, WIVivarium
7/10Chicago, ILBottom Lounge
7/11Minneapolis, MNFine Line (without The Dirty Nil)
7/12Rapid City, SDAby’s Rapid City
7/13Des Moines, IAWooly’s
7/16Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room
7/18Lawrence, KSThe Bottleneck
7/20Colorado Springs, COThe Black Sheep
7/21Denver, COMarquis
7/23Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell
7/24Boise, IDShrine Social Club
7/25Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
7/26Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatre
7/27Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre
7/29Sacramento, CAGoldfield Trading Post
7/30Berkeley, CACornerstone Berkeley
7/31Fresno, CAStrummer’s
8/1Los Angeles, CALodge Room Highland Park
8/2Mesa, AZThe Nile Theater
8/4El Paso, TXLowbrow Palace
8/5Dallas, TXRBC
8/6San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
8/8Austin, TXCome and Take It Live
8/9Oklahoma City, OKBeer City Music Hall