Heart Attack Man: “The Gallows”

by Em Moore
Heart Attack Man has released a lyric video for their new song “The Gallows”. The song is off their upcoming album Joyride The Pale Horse which will be out on April 25 via Evil Doer. Heart Attack Man will be touring North America with support from The Dirty Nil, Carpool, and Dear Seattle starting in June. The band released their album Freak of Nature in 2023. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|6/4
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
|6/5
|Buffalo, NY
|Rec Room
|6/7
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground (without The Dirty Nil)
|6/8
|Albany, NY
|Empire Underground
|6/10
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|6/11
|Amityville, NY
|Amityville Music Hall
|6/13
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Meadows
|6/14
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Foundry at The Fillmore
|6/16
|Allentown, PA
|Archer Music Hall
|6/17
|Richmond, VA
|The Canal Club
|6/19
|Durham, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|6/20
|Greenville, SC
|The Radio Room
|6/21
|Orlando, FL
|The Social
|6/22
|Miami, FL
|Gramps
|6/24
|Atlanta, GA
|The Loft
|6/25
|Nashville, TN
|Eastside Bowl
|6/27
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|6/28
|Indianapolis, IN
|Hi-Fi
|6/29
|Lexington, KY
|Manchester Music Hall
|7/8
|Detroit, MI
|The Shelter
|7/9
|Milwaukee, WI
|Vivarium
|7/10
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|7/11
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line (without The Dirty Nil)
|7/12
|Rapid City, SD
|Aby’s Rapid City
|7/13
|Des Moines, IA
|Wooly’s
|7/16
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|7/18
|Lawrence, KS
|The Bottleneck
|7/20
|Colorado Springs, CO
|The Black Sheep
|7/21
|Denver, CO
|Marquis
|7/23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell
|7/24
|Boise, ID
|Shrine Social Club
|7/25
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|7/26
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|7/27
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|7/29
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Trading Post
|7/30
|Berkeley, CA
|Cornerstone Berkeley
|7/31
|Fresno, CA
|Strummer’s
|8/1
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room Highland Park
|8/2
|Mesa, AZ
|The Nile Theater
|8/4
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow Palace
|8/5
|Dallas, TX
|RBC
|8/6
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|8/8
|Austin, TX
|Come and Take It Live
|8/9
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Beer City Music Hall