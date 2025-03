Heart Attack Man: “The Gallows”

21 hours ago by Em Moore

Heart Attack Man has released a lyric video for their new song “The Gallows”. The song is off their upcoming album Joyride The Pale Horse which will be out on April 25 via Evil Doer. Heart Attack Man will be touring North America with support from The Dirty Nil, Carpool, and Dear Seattle starting in June. The band released their album Freak of Nature in 2023. Check out the video below.