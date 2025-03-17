Lagwagon to tour South America and Mexico

Lagwagon has announced that they will be embarking on a tour of South America and Mexico. The tour will begin on October 7 in Montevideo, Uruguay and wrap up in Guadalajara, Mexico on October 18. Cigar will be joining them on select dates. Lagwagon will be will be touring Japan in May and will be touring Europe starting in June. The band released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 07Montevideo UYLive Era
Oct 09Florianopolis BRJohn Bull w/Cigar
Oct 10Curitiba BRTork N Roll w/Cigar
Oct 11Sao Paolo BRVIP Station w/Cigar
Oct 13Buenos Aires ARTeatro Flores w/Cigar
Oct 15Santiago CLBlondie w/Cigar
Oct 17Mexico City MXForo Indie Rocks!
Oct 18Guadalajara MXC3 Stage