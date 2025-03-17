Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Lagwagon has announced that they will be embarking on a tour of South America and Mexico. The tour will begin on October 7 in Montevideo, Uruguay and wrap up in Guadalajara, Mexico on October 18. Cigar will be joining them on select dates. Lagwagon will be will be touring Japan in May and will be touring Europe starting in June. The band released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 07
|Montevideo UY
|Live Era
|Oct 09
|Florianopolis BR
|John Bull w/Cigar
|Oct 10
|Curitiba BR
|Tork N Roll w/Cigar
|Oct 11
|Sao Paolo BR
|VIP Station w/Cigar
|Oct 13
|Buenos Aires AR
|Teatro Flores w/Cigar
|Oct 15
|Santiago CL
|Blondie w/Cigar
|Oct 17
|Mexico City MX
|Foro Indie Rocks!
|Oct 18
|Guadalajara MX
|C3 Stage