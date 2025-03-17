Lagwagon has announced that they will be embarking on a tour of South America and Mexico. The tour will begin on October 7 in Montevideo, Uruguay and wrap up in Guadalajara, Mexico on October 18. Cigar will be joining them on select dates. Lagwagon will be will be touring Japan in May and will be touring Europe starting in June. The band released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the dates below.