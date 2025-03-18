Refused replace Zulu with Slaughterhouse and Deaf Club for final North American tour

by Em Moore
Refused have replaced Zulu on their upcoming final North American tour following the allegations of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse made against lead vocalist Anaiah Rasheed Muhammad. The band has since parted ways with Muhammad and is currently "on pause". Slaughterhouse and Deaf Club will now be joining Refused on select dates. Slaughterhouse will be joining them on their San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Sacramento dates and Deaf Club will be joining them on their Del Mar date. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|March 20
|Washington, DC
|The Atlantis
|w/Dystaron
|March 21
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|w/Quicksand, Orange 9mm
|March 22
|Buffalo, NY
|Electric City
|w/Quicksand, Dion Lunadon
|March 23
|Toronto, ON
|HISTORY
|w/Quicksand, Sundowner
|March 25
|Chicago, IL
|Salt Shed
|w/Quicksand, Racetraitor
|March 27
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|w/Quicksand, Slaughterhouse
|March 28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Shrine Expo Hall
|w/Quicksand, Slaughterhouse
|March 29
|Del Mar, CA
|The Sound
|w/Quicksand, Deaf Club
|March 30
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|w/Quicksand
|April 01
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre
|w/Quicksand, Cleaner
|April 02
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Union Event Center
|w/Quicksand, Villian
|April 04
|Boise, ID
|Knitting Factory
|w/Quicksand, Plum Vision
|April 05
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|w/Quicksand, Midwestlust
|April 07
|Vancouver, BC
|Vogue Theatre
|w/Quicksand, Actors
|April 08
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|w/Quicksand, Help
|April 10
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace Of Spades
|w/Quicksand, Slaughterhouse