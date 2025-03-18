Refused replace Zulu with Slaughterhouse and Deaf Club for final North American tour

Refused
Refused have replaced Zulu on their upcoming final North American tour following the allegations of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse made against lead vocalist Anaiah Rasheed Muhammad. The band has since parted ways with Muhammad and is currently "on pause". Slaughterhouse and Deaf Club will now be joining Refused on select dates. Slaughterhouse will be joining them on their San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Sacramento dates and Deaf Club will be joining them on their Del Mar date. Check out the updated dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
March 20Washington, DCThe Atlantisw/Dystaron
March 21Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramountw/Quicksand, Orange 9mm
March 22Buffalo, NYElectric Cityw/Quicksand, Dion Lunadon
March 23Toronto, ONHISTORYw/Quicksand, Sundowner
March 25Chicago, ILSalt Shedw/Quicksand, Racetraitor
March 27San Francisco, CAThe Warfieldw/Quicksand, Slaughterhouse
March 28Los Angeles, CAShrine Expo Hallw/Quicksand, Slaughterhouse
March 29Del Mar, CAThe Soundw/Quicksand, Deaf Club
March 30Tempe, AZMarquee Theatrew/Quicksand
April 01Denver, COOgden Theatrew/Quicksand, Cleaner
 April 02Salt Lake City, UTUnion Event Centerw/Quicksand, Villian
April 04Boise, IDKnitting Factoryw/Quicksand, Plum Vision
April 05Seattle, WAThe Showboxw/Quicksand, Midwestlust
April 07Vancouver, BCVogue Theatrew/Quicksand, Actors
April 08Portland, ORRevolution Hallw/Quicksand, Help
 April 10Sacramento, CAAce Of Spadesw/Quicksand, Slaughterhouse