Zine on 1988 Fugazi “basketball hoop show” to be released

In Summer 1988, Fugazi played a show in a North east Philadelphia basketball auditorium that was not well attended. During the show, singer Guy Picciotto stuffed himself through a basketball hoop, leading to one of the more famous pictures in punk rock history. Author J. Hunter Bennett has put together an oral history of that show in the form of a zine, which is titled Upside Down Punks: The Strange but True Story of That Fugazi Basketball Hoop Show. The history focuses on Mickey Lynch, who organized the show. The zine is out now via Microcosm publishing and the zine release show is April 12 at Philamoca in Philly. Des Demonas , Dot Dash, and Applied knowledge play that show.