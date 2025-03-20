Green Day looking for extras for their upcoming movie, throwing free LA show

Last month, Green Day put out a casting call looking for “punks, alts, emo, goths, and rockers” to be extras in their upcoming Live Nation-produced comedy film New Year’s Rev. If you couldn’t make it to Oklahoma City for that call and you’d still like to be in the movie, you’re in luck. The band announced that they will be playing a free show at The Palladium in Los Angeles on March 25.

All extras must be over 18 and must arrive “camera ready in your outfit including accessories, footwear, and your favorite Green Day merchandise” as per the casting call. People who have photosensitive epilepsy are advised not to attend the event as strobe lighting will be in use. Filming will take between 10-11 hours and “sandwiches and drinks” will be included. Parking is not available at the venue. Check out the post below.