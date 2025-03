12 hours ago by Em Moore

Superheaven have released a video for their new song “Stare At The Void”. The video was directed, shot, and animated by Hayden Hall. The song is off their upcoming self-titled album which will be out on April 18 via Blue Grape Music. Superheaven will be touring Europe and the UK in June and their most recent album was 2015’s Ours Is Chrome . Check out the video below.