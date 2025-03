Videos 51 minutes ago by Em Moore

Beach Bunny has released a video for their new song “Big Pink Bubble”. The video was directed by lead vocalist Lili Trifilio and pays homage to the late David Lynch. The song is off their upcoming album Tunnel Vision which will be out on April 25 via AWAL. Beach Bunny will be touring the US and Canada starting in April and released their album Emotional Creature in 2022. Check out the video below.