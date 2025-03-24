On March 23, 2025 Refused played at History in Toronto, Ontario as part of their ongoing final final North American tour. Toronto-based Sundowner opened the show followed by Quicksand. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below!
