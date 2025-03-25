Roach release “Pleurnichard” video

Roach
by Videos

Toronto-based rockers Roach have released a video for their song “Pleurnichard”. The video was produced, edited, and animated by Sam Reilly. The song is off the band’s recently released EP Everything or Nothing which came out last moth. Roach will be playing shows around Ontario this spring. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 29Brandi’s Kitchen and BarBrantford, ONw/B.A. Johnston, hi, low, emmersonHALL
Apr 20The Great HallToronto, ONw/King Hannah
Jul 10The Baby GToronto, ONReady 4 Anything Records Fest