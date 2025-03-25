Toronto-based rockers Roach have released a video for their song “Pleurnichard”. The video was produced, edited, and animated by Sam Reilly. The song is off the band’s recently released EP Everything or Nothing which came out last moth. Roach will be playing shows around Ontario this spring. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 29
|Brandi’s Kitchen and Bar
|Brantford, ON
|w/B.A. Johnston, hi, low, emmersonHALL
|Apr 20
|The Great Hall
|Toronto, ON
|w/King Hannah
|Jul 10
|The Baby G
|Toronto, ON
|Ready 4 Anything Records Fest