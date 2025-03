10 hours ago by Em Moore

Vampire Slumber Party has released a lyric video for their new song “The Call From Tacoma” which features guest vocals from Frankie Stubbs of Leatherface. The song is off their upcoming album HOLES which will be out on April 9 via Cat’s Claw Records and Hi, Pathetically Records. Vampire Slumber Party released their self-titled album in 2023. Check out the video below.