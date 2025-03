Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Rotterdam, Netherlands-based punk rockers Real Farmer have released a video for their new song “Big Stepper”. The video was directed by Roger Sargent. The song is off their upcoming EP RF II which will be out on May 2 via Strap Originals. Real Farmer will be touring Europe this spring and released their album Compare What’s There in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.