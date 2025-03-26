Rotterdam, Netherlands-based punk rockers Real Farmer have released a video for their new song “Big Stepper”. The video was directed by Roger Sargent. The song is off their upcoming EP RF II which will be out on May 2 via Strap Originals. Real Farmer will be touring Europe this spring and released their album Compare What’s There in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 26
|Zerox
|Newcastle, UK
|Mar 27
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 28
|Karma Weekender
|Nottingham, UK
|Mar 30
|Oporto
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 31
|Gullivers
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 01
|Moth Club
|London, UK
|Apr 11
|Poppodium Annabel
|Rotterdam, NL
|May 14
|Strap Originals at The Great Escape
|Brighton, UK
|Jun 02
|Primavera Sound
|Barcelona, ES
|Jun 08
|Come Together Festival
|Newcastle, UK
|Jul 24
|Together Again Festival
|Chester, UK
|Aug 09
|Gunndersbury Park
|London, UK (w.The Libertines)