Real Farmer: “Big Stepper”

Real Farmer
by Videos

Rotterdam, Netherlands-based punk rockers Real Farmer have released a video for their new song “Big Stepper”. The video was directed by Roger Sargent. The song is off their upcoming EP RF II which will be out on May 2 via Strap Originals. Real Farmer will be touring Europe this spring and released their album Compare What’s There in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 26ZeroxNewcastle, UK
Mar 27The Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Mar 28Karma WeekenderNottingham, UK
Mar 30OportoLeeds, UK
Mar 31GulliversManchester, UK
Apr 01Moth ClubLondon, UK
Apr 11Poppodium AnnabelRotterdam, NL
May 14Strap Originals at The Great EscapeBrighton, UK
Jun 02Primavera SoundBarcelona, ES
Jun 08Come Together FestivalNewcastle, UK
Jul 24Together Again FestivalChester, UK
Aug 09Gunndersbury ParkLondon, UK (w.The Libertines)