Frank Turner has announced the main stage lineup for the next edition of his Lost Evenings festival which will take place in Edinburgh, Scotland.

On September 25, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls will be performing a set made up of “back catalogue favourites and rarities” and Haiver and Koo Koo will be playing the main stage. On September 26, Frank Turner and Matt Nasir will take to the stage for an acoustic set. Nine Nesbitt and Chris T-T will be playing the main stage.

September 27 will see Skinny Lister and Uninvited taking to the stage. That night will also see the 10th-anniversary performance of Positive Songs for Negative People. On the final night of the festival, September 28, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls will be performing a Greatest Hits set and will be joined by Arab Strap and Billy Liar. More bands will be announced soon.

Lost Evenings VIII will take place September 25-28 at O2 Academy Edinburgh in Edinburgh, Scotland.