Integrity, Judge, and Earth Crisis have announced a co-headlining US tour. Combust will be joining them on their East Coast shows and Witness Chamber will be joining them on their West Coast shows. The tour will kick off on October 2 in Boston, Massachusetts, and will wrap up on October 19 in Berkeley, California. Tickets go on sale on March 28. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Oct 02
|Boston MA
|Middle East
|w/Combust
|Oct 03
|East Rutherford, NJ
|The Black Box
|w/Combust
|Oct 04
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Monarch
|w/Combust
|Oct 05
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|w/Combust
|Oct 16
|San Diego, CA
|Brick by Brick
|w/Witness Chamber
|Oct 17
|Garden Grove, CA
|Garden Amp
|w/Witness Chamber
|Oct 18
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720
|w/Witness Chamber
|Oct 19
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman
|w/Witness Chamber