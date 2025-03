Tours 9 hours ago by Em Moore

Integrity, Judge, and Earth Crisis have announced a co-headlining US tour. Combust will be joining them on their East Coast shows and Witness Chamber will be joining them on their West Coast shows. The tour will kick off on October 2 in Boston, Massachusetts, and will wrap up on October 19 in Berkeley, California. Tickets go on sale on March 28. Check out the dates below.