Integrity, Judge, and Earth Crisis announce co-headlining tour (US)
Integrity, Judge, and Earth Crisis have announced a co-headlining US tour. Combust will be joining them on their East Coast shows and Witness Chamber will be joining them on their West Coast shows. The tour will kick off on October 2 in Boston, Massachusetts, and will wrap up on October 19 in Berkeley, California. Tickets go on sale on March 28. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Oct 02Boston MAMiddle Eastw/Combust
Oct 03East Rutherford, NJThe Black Boxw/Combust
Oct 04Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Monarchw/Combust
Oct 05Philadelphia, PAUnderground Artsw/Combust
Oct 16San Diego, CABrick by Brickw/Witness Chamber
Oct 17Garden Grove, CAGarden Ampw/Witness Chamber
Oct 18Los Angeles, CA1720w/Witness Chamber
Oct 19Berkeley, CA924 Gilmanw/Witness Chamber