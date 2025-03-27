New England-based alternative post-metal band LOUDSOUNDS have released a video for their new song “Phobia Note”. The video was directed by Calvin Cadoret, Timothy Brown, and Anthony Puliafico (who also did the editing as well as the VFX). The song was produced and mixed by Kevin Billingslea from The Halo Studio and was mastered by Aki McCullough of Nu House Studios. It is available digitally now. LOUDSOUNDS released their EP Index in 2022 and released their album Sundead in 2020. Check out the video below.