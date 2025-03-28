Shonen Knife to tour US

Shonen Knife have announced that they will be touring the US for the first time in 6 years. The shows will kick off on September 20 in Buffalo, New York, and wrap up on October 26 in Tacoma, Washington. The Pack A.D. will be joining them on all dates. Shonen Knife released their album Our Best Place in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
09/20Buffalo, NYMusic is Art Festival
09/21Boston. MASonia
09/23Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom
09/24New York City, NYLittlefield
09/26Baltimore, MDOttobar
09/27Sellersville, PASellersville Theatre
09/28Pittsburgh, PAPreserving Underground
09/30Columbus, OHRumba Cafe
10/02ClevelandGrog Shop
10/03Ann Arbor, MIThe Blind Pig
10/04Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Scheme
10/05Indianapolis, INHi-Fi
10/07Kansas City, MOThe Record Bar
10/09Denver, COHQ
10/10Co Spring, COBlack Sheep
10/11Santa Fe, NMMeow Wolf
10/13Phoenix, AZRebel
10/14San Diego, CACasbah
10/16Los Angeles, CARoxy Theatre
10/17Fresno, CAFulton 55
10/18San Jose, CAThe Ritz
10/19San Francisco, CABottom of the Hill
10/21Novato, CAHopmonk
10/22Sacramento, CAHarlow's
10/24Portland, ORStar Theater
10/25Seattle, WATractor Tavern
10/26Tacoma, WASpanish Ballroom