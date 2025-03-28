Shonen Knife have announced that they will be touring the US for the first time in 6 years. The shows will kick off on September 20 in Buffalo, New York, and wrap up on October 26 in Tacoma, Washington. The Pack A.D. will be joining them on all dates. Shonen Knife released their album Our Best Place in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/20
|Buffalo, NY
|Music is Art Festival
|09/21
|Boston. MA
|Sonia
|09/23
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|09/24
|New York City, NY
|Littlefield
|09/26
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|09/27
|Sellersville, PA
|Sellersville Theatre
|09/28
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Preserving Underground
|09/30
|Columbus, OH
|Rumba Cafe
|10/02
|Cleveland
|Grog Shop
|10/03
|Ann Arbor, MI
|The Blind Pig
|10/04
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme
|10/05
|Indianapolis, IN
|Hi-Fi
|10/07
|Kansas City, MO
|The Record Bar
|10/09
|Denver, CO
|HQ
|10/10
|Co Spring, CO
|Black Sheep
|10/11
|Santa Fe, NM
|Meow Wolf
|10/13
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel
|10/14
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
|10/16
|Los Angeles, CA
|Roxy Theatre
|10/17
|Fresno, CA
|Fulton 55
|10/18
|San Jose, CA
|The Ritz
|10/19
|San Francisco, CA
|Bottom of the Hill
|10/21
|Novato, CA
|Hopmonk
|10/22
|Sacramento, CA
|Harlow's
|10/24
|Portland, OR
|Star Theater
|10/25
|Seattle, WA
|Tractor Tavern
|10/26
|Tacoma, WA
|Spanish Ballroom