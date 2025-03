Tours 10 hours ago by Em Moore

Shonen Knife have announced that they will be touring the US for the first time in 6 years. The shows will kick off on September 20 in Buffalo, New York, and wrap up on October 26 in Tacoma, Washington. The Pack A.D. will be joining them on all dates. Shonen Knife released their album Our Best Place in 2023. Check out the dates below.