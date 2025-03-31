Evan Greer and Ryan Cassata have teamed up to release a new song. It is called “Protect Trans Kids (WTFIWWY)” and is out today, Trans Day of Visibility, via Get Better Records. The song also comes with a lyric video. The description for the video contains links to the Trans Youth Emergency Project, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Sylvia Rivera Law Project, and Black and Pink. Evan Greer released her album Spotify is Surveillance in 2021. Ryan Cassata released his EP This Machine Kills Transphobia in 2024. Check out the video below.