Best Loop release benefit covers EP, 'Reinventing Laura Jane Grace'

Chicago-based punk rockers Best Loop have released a cover EP called Reinventing Laura Jane Grace. The EP finds the band covering “Cuffing Season” from Laura Jane Grace’s 2024 solo album Hole in My Head, “Borne on the FM Waves of the Heart” from Against Me!’s 2007 album New Wave, and “Because of the Shame” from Against Me!’s 2010 album White Crosses. The EP is available digitally now and all proceeds will be donated to Girls Rock! Chicago which puts on music programs and camps for girls, transgender youth, and gender-nonconforming youth. Check out the EP below.