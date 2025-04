Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

Danko Jones have released a video for their new song “What You Need”. The video was directed and produced by Crusty Media. It was shot at Bridgeworks in Hamilton, Ontario, and features graffiti artist Scott McDonald. The song is off their upcoming album which will be out later this year via Sonic Unyon Records. Danko Jones released their album Electric Sounds in 2023. Check out the video below.